Spare medical supplies? Donate them to Baptist Health

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Jacksonville’s hospitals stocking up on supplies in case they run low during the COVID-19 outbreak, health care workers could use all the help they can get.

In an effort to head off a potential shortage down the road, the Baptist Health Foundation is asking for donations to support frontline medical staff as they work around the clock to keep people safe and healthy.

The goal of the medical supply drive, known as Campaign for Caregivers, is to collect personal protective equipment (PPE) such as isolation gowns and medical masks, along with monetary donations.

“This is an unprecedented and unpredictable crisis, and we are pursuing different avenues to bolster and conserve our supplies so that we can meet the critical need for PPE and support our frontline staff,” a Baptist Health spokesperson said Wednesday.

Money raised would go toward the Baptist Team Member Care Fund, the Baptist Staff Appreciation Fund and the Medical Director of President’s Fund. Among other things, these funds help staff with emergency financial needs and support Baptist’s frontline caregivers most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Feeling crafty? As part of the campaign, the foundation is also asking for hand-sewn isolation gowns and face masks in anticipation of the growing need for those supplies.

“Community members in North Florida have an opportunity to support Baptist Health team members as they continue to provide excellent care through this crisis,” the spokesperson said. “The Foundation is accepting critical donations of PPE goods as well as monetary donations.”

Below is a list of the items the organization is seeking:

Clorox bleach wipes

Hand sanitizer

Face shields

Goggles

N95s (or similar CDC-approved masks)

Non-contact thermometers

Masks (surgical & procedural)

Isolation gowns

Disposable coveralls

Powered air-purifying respirators (PAPR)

Controlled air-purifying respirators (CAPR)

To learn more about donations sought or to make a cash donation, visit the foundation’s campaign website. If you’d like to donate PPE, please email laura.collins@bmcjax.com.

Manufactured PPE supplies can be dropped off at Baptist Health System’s San Marco East Plaza office at 3564 Philips Hwy on the I-95 side of the building. Questions can be directed to 904-429-2932.

Hand-sewn supplies needed

Interested in helping out in other ways? The foundation is accepting hand-sewn isolation gowns and face masks. Patterns and instructions can be found on Baptist’s website.

Homemade supplies will be collected at the Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville parking garage P5 at 1350 Flagler Ave between 9-11 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

The points of contact for those donations are Jeannie Poon and Dana Severidt.