University of North Florida employee tests positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An employee of the University of North Florida has tested positive for coronavirus, the university announced on Thursday.

The unnamed employee’s diagnosis marks the first confirmed case of COVID-19 at the university, according to school officials. The employee is self-isolating off campus.

In a notice posted on UNF’s website, officials said administrators are in contact with the employee and are notifying individuals who might have come into contact with them.

Additional details weren’t immediately available as of Thursday afternoon.

The UNF employee is likely among the 74 confirmed coronavirus cases the Florida Department of Health has identified so far in Jacksonville as testing ramps up statewide.

According to the latest health department data, there are 2,355 known patients across the state including Floridians and non-residents, as well as 28 deaths linked to the virus.

UNF shifted to online instruction this month for its spring and summer semesters in response to guidance from public health experts discouraging public gatherings.