Local animal rescue donates homemade wipes to local law enforcement agencies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Urgent Rescue or F.U.R. has come together and made several hundred containers of rescue wipes.

It all started when the company was preparing for their biggest fundraiser of the year, The Players Championship, and couldn’t find any hand wipes.

“We had a hard time even finding any hand wipes at all," said Mike Merrill the executive director of F.U.R. "All the hand sanitizer had already sold out everywhere.”

This led the company to think outside the box and create their own hand wipes.

“We bought what we could when it was available and then we bought a bunch of different types of dry wipes to experiment with," said Merrill.

The end result, a waterproof plastic container filled with wipes that were 70% isopropyl alcohol and 30% water.

“We opted not to add any sort of scent or anything like that in case people have allergies,” said Merrill.

Several hundred of these containers were filled allowing the non-profit to donate and distribute several thousand wipes to local law enforcement agencies.

Florida Urgent Rescue donating homemade wipes to local law enforcement (Florida Urgent Rescue)

“They’re putting their lives on the line already every time they put on the uniform – but going out in this pandemic when they can’t stay at home and self isolated they must leave to do their jobs, we thought it just made sense," said Merrill. "We just wanted to do it as our way of saying ‘thank you’ for what they do everyday.”

F.U.R. also noticed that they had left over masks and gloves from their relief efforts after Hurricane Dorian, these items were donated to a local assistant living facility who were out of supplies.

Merrill says they are starting to run out of supplies and are down to mostly alcohol left and will have to go back to the drawing board once they are out.

So, if you have any extra supplies they you don’t need personally for yourself or your family, please consider donating them to local agencies or medical facilities that need them most.