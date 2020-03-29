As St. Johns County beaches close, boat ramps remain open

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County beaches have officially closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, but many people still hit the water on Sunday.

Despite the closure of beaches, boat ramps, parks, green spaces and trails in St. Johns County remain open for the public.

At the Palm Valley Boat Ramp, there was not a long wait for boaters, and it appeared people standing around the ramp were keeping their distance.

There was a good number of people out on the water, but Jennifer Vorburger said she saw people doing what they could to keep their distance from one another.

“There was quite a few people out on the water, but I was pleasantly surprised that people really were keeping their distance. We beached up on a couple of different beaches and people were definitely keeping their distance from each other, so it was good to see. I didn’t see any boats that were anchored to each other," Vorburger said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on directed the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to issue an emergency order to enforce social distancing on waterways. Under the order, there must be no more than 10 people onboard a boat and there must be at least 50 feet between recreational vessels.