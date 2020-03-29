Highway checkpoint at Florida-Georgia border slows traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Traffic along Interstate 95 was slowed for miles at the Florida-Georgia border Sunday afternoon after a checkpoint was put in place to screen for travelers coming from COVID-19 hot spots on the East Coast.

On Saturday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the new checkpoint on I-95 south and said its main purpose is to check for people coming from the New York City area — where there are more than 33,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Sunday — and help slow the spread of the deadly virus in Florida.

“Initially I was concerned about doing this because I don’t want there to be a backup," DeSantis said during a news conference Saturday. "But they’re doing it in a great way where the trucks are going through. We’re not worried about that. We’re just worried about the people fleeing some of those areas.”

According to ariel images captured by Sky 4 and traffic maps from the area, the checkpoint wasn’t flowing as smoothly as DeSantis had hoped. Traffic was slowed from the Highway 17 exit in Florida all the way to St. Mary’s Road in Georgia, just past the St. Mary’s River around 3 p.m.

A similar checkpoint in Northwest Florida, on Interstate 10, targets travelers from Louisiana, another area considered a hot spot by DeSantis. Florida officials on Saturday were operating a checkpoint on I-10 west of Pensacola, with all non-commercial motorists detoured to a vehicle weigh station where license plates and driver’s licenses were checked and motorists were asked about their travels.

The I-95 checkpoint is an extension of screenings already underway at big Florida airports, like Jacksonville International Airport.

DeSantis issued an executive order directing the Department of Health to require travelers from New York, Louisiana, Connecticut and New Jersey to self-isolate for 14 days after traveling to Florida.

DeSantis said Saturday that a traveler who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 was on a flight from a New York City airport to Jacksonville International Airport on Friday when he was intercepted at an airport checkpoint and taken to a local hospital. DeSantis said the man thought his symptoms had lessened enough to travel, but his symptoms returned. News Service of Florida reports that the people seated near him on the plane are now being treated by the CDC.