Mayor issues order prohibiting hotels from accepting reservations for nonessential lodgers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry announced Monday he had signed an executive order prohibiting all hotels, motels and other commercial lodging establishments from accepting or extending reservations for any person other than essential lodgers.

The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday.

During a news conference Monday afternoon, Curry said those deemed essential are health care professionals, first responders, National Guard members, law enforcement, state or federal government employees, airline crew members, patients, patients’ families, journalists, others responding to COVID-19, displaced residents or visitors, persons unable to return to their home due to COVID-19′s impact on travel, persons who must vacate their home due to extenuating circumstances such as fire, flood or persons utilizing hotels as transitional living arrangements, persons sheltering hotels due to domestic violence, hotel employees, service providers, contractors and individuals who for any reason are temporarily unable to reside in their home.

Curry said during the news conference that he was not going to let hotels to fill up with people who may be bringing the coronavirus from other locations.

The mayor also maintained imposing shutdown order would not work because there aren’t the resources to make sure 1 million people stay home. But he said his staff was looking at the shutdown orders imposed in four south Florida counties, to see their relevance, in case one is eventually needed here.

Curry said Code Enforcement inspectors are engaging with businesses that do not comply with his order on working from home and social distancing.