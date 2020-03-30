Teen dies, 20-year-old critically injured in Putnam County crash

PALATKA, Fla. – An 18-year-old man was killed and a 20-year-old woman was critically injured Sunday in a single-vehicle crash south of Palatka.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, Rhett Timothy McCool of Palatka was driving a Chevrolet Silverado north on Browns Landing Road shortly before 7 p.m. when, for reasons unknown to investigators, the truck veered off the road and hit a tree. The impact caused McCool and passenger Brittney Kristen Green to be thrown from the truck, FHP said.

McCool, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene and Green, 20, was taken to UF Health in Gainesville with critical injuries.

Neither passenger was wearing a seatbelt, according to the FHP report.