What is considered an essential business?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With Mayor Lenny Curry’s executive order mandating Duval County residents to stay home starting Friday due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those in the area may ask ‘what does that mean?’ Does it mean that you can’t go out for groceries or keep a scheduled doctor’s visit? If I’m a business owner of a small hardware store, is my business considered essential?

The good news is that many businesses that are currently open — the Walmarts and Publixes and Home Depots — are considered essential and remain open, albeit, with their already altered operating hours.

What if you’re a handyman and fix items like dishwahers or air conditioning units? You’d still be able to do that under this order. Planning on taking the kids to a park and hitting baseballs? Sorry. That’s not considered essential. Better to stay home.

Restaurants? They are still permitted to stay open under previous guidelines of takeout, pickup and delivery only.

What about childcare? As long as children remain in groups of 10 or fewer, it’s allowed, but parents should not switch providers at this time, and providers should not accept children who have been with other providers.

Here is a list of what the City of Jacksonville released about the stay at home mandate:

• Healthcare providers, including, but not limited to, hospitals, doctors’ and dentists’ offices, urgent care centers, clinics, rehabilitation facilities, physical therapists, mental health professionals, psychiatrists, therapists, and pharmacies;

• Grocery stores, farmers’ markets, farm and produce stands, supermarkets, food banks, convenience stores, and other establishments engaged in the retail sale of canned food, dry goods, fresh fruits and vegetables, pet supply, fresh meats, fish, and poultry, and any other household consumer products (such as cleaning and personal care products). This authorization includes stores that sell groceries and also sell other non-grocery products, and products necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operations of residences;

• Food cultivation, including farming, livestock, and fishing;

• Businesses that provide food, shelter, social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise needy individuals;

• Newspapers, television, radio, and other media services;

• Gas stations; new and used automobile dealerships; and auto-supply, auto-repair, and related facilities, provided however that such businesses should ensure that customers practice the social distancing as advised by the CDC;

• Banks and related financial institutions;

• Hardware stores;

• Contractors and other tradesmen, appliance repair personnel, exterminators, and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences and other structures;

• Businesses providing mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes;

• Private colleges, trade schools, and technical colleges, but only as needed to facilitate online or distance learning and university, college, or technical college residence halls, to the extent needed to accommodate students who cannot return to their homes;

• Laundromats, dry cleaners, and laundry service providers;

• Restaurants and other facilities that prepare and serve food, but subject to the limitations and requirements of Emergency Order 2020-1. Schools and other entities that typically provide free food services to students or members of the public may continue to do so on the condition that the food is provided to students or members of the public on a pick-up and takeaway basis only. Schools and other entities that provide food services under this exemption shall not permit the food to be eaten at the site where it is provided , or at any other gathering site;

• Businesses that supply office products needed for people to work from home;

• Businesses that supply other essential businesses with the support or supplies necessary to operate, and which do not interact with the general public;

• Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods, or services directly to residences;

• Airlines, taxis, and other private transportation providers providing transportation services via automobile, truck, bus, or train;

• Home-based care for seniors, adults, or children;

• Assisted living facilities, nursing homes, and adult day care centers, and senior residential facilities;

• Professional services, such as legal or accounting services, when necessary to assist with compliance with legally mandated activities;

• Landscape and pool care businesses , including residential landscape and pool care services;

• Businesses operating at any airport, seaport, or other government facility, including parks and government offices;

• Pet supply stores;

• Logistics providers; including warehouses; trucking, consolidators, fumigators, and handlers;

• Telecommunications providers, including sales of computer or telecommunications devices and the provision of home telecommunications;

• Provision of propane or natural gas;

• Open construction sites, irrespective of the type of building;

• Architectural, engineering, or land surveying services;

• Factories, manufacturing facilities, bottling plants, or other industrial use

• Waste management services, including collection and disposal of waste;

• Any business that is interacting with customers solely through electronic or telephonic means, and delivering products via mailing, shipping, or delivery services;

• Private and municipal marinas and boat launches, docking, fueling, marine supply and other marina services, and other private outdoor recreational activities that comply with the spacing, maximum capacity and other requirements of federal, state and local executive orders and proclamations;

• Hotels, motels, other commercial lodging establishments and temporary vacation rentals, subject to the requirements of Executive Order 2020-4;

• Veterinarians and pet boarding facilities;

• Mortuaries, funeral homes, and cemeteries;

• The sale of alcoholic beverages is authorized consistent with Executive Order 2020-1;

• Firearm and ammunition supply stores; and

• Businesses providing services to any local, state, or federal government, including municipalities, pursuant to a contract with such government.

Childcare

• Childcare facilities providing services that enable employees exempted in this Order to work as permitted. To the extent possible, childcare facilities should operate under the following mandatory conditions:

• Childcare must be carried out in stable groups of 10 or fewer (inclusive of childcare providers for the group).

• Children and child care providers shall not change from one group to another.

• If more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each group shall be in a separate room. Groups shall not mix or interact with each other.