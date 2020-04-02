Non-essential businesses in Florida must close on Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Businesses and residents are preparing for a long month with much of Florida closing its doors.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order, which will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday. It will stay in effect until May 1. The order closes all non-essential businesses around the state and urges residents to stay home in an effort to fight the coronavirus.

Many businesses in the Jacksonville area, including Linen & Rust Home Furnishings in Orange Park, will be closing their doors because of the safer-at-home order.

“We kind of knew that it was coming,” said Will Comer, owner of the furniture store. “It wasn’t a huge surprise. Just a matter of when, not if.”

The next door laundromat is still permitted to keep its doors open, as it’s considered an essential business. Inside was Carmen Jenkins, who works for a doctor’s office.

“I’m just worried about the safety of myself and everybody else,” she said.

Not everything will close, and News4Jax has put together an article explaining what qualifies as an essential business.

Clay County Emegency Management Director John Ward said law enforcement is ready to go around and ensure non-essential businesses close up. He is concerned about the order and how long it lasts, in part for emergency responders who now have an added responsibility to enforce it.

“My fear is the longevity of this,” Ward said. “In eight to 10 weeks what is this going to look like on our staff members, what are we going to look like in community exposure?”

The executive order includes exceptions for people who are obtaining or providing “essential services” or who are involved in “essential activities.” It also does not specifically identify consequences people will face if they violate the stay-at-home order.