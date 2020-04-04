2 teens arrested, accused of second-degree murder in Northside shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A pair of teenagers were arrested this week and accused of second-degree murder in connection with shooting death on the Northside in December.

A man was shot and killed on the afternoon of Dec. 14, 2019. The man was found dead inside a car on High Plains Drive, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

After investigating, Rashaurd D’Shaun Lewis, 19, and Terron Da’Sean Robinson Jr., 19, were identified as suspects by JSO.

Both men were arrested Thursday.