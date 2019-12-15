JSO: Man found shot to death in car in broad daylight

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon inside a car in a neighborhood on the Northside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police said they got a 911 call just before 5 p.m. that someone had been shot on High Plains Drive.

They found the man dead inside a vehicle. Jacksonville police do not name victims of homicides, citing Marsy’s Law.

Police said the man had been shot at least one time and that there were indications that multiple shots had been fired.

Police had no suspect description and asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact JSO at 630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.