Jacksonville bicycle shop sees boom in business

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bicyclists have been out and about more often, as you’re still allowed to go outside and ride your bike during the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Ron DeSantis in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Some people told News4Jax biking is a great way to practice social distancing, as well as help small businesses like the ZenCog Bicycle Company in Riverside.

The shop said they’ve been very busy, not only because of the season but because it’s allowed

“People really love bikes right now and it’s, like, I haven’t seen it in a long time,” said ZenCog owner Garfield Cooper. ”We’ve been selling a ton of used bikes. Everybody wants a bike. It’s also spring, so we’re getting a little spring rush, plus a little bit of everybody store crazy rush.”

Ryan Traher stopped by Monday for repairs to his bike.

“I’m getting some fenders on the wheels to minimize splash. I’m getting a bike rack so I can go and get groceries,” Traher explained. “At the same time, you know, people want to get out and exercise and biking is a great way to do that.”

The shop, which is considered an essential business that’s allowed to stay open because it supports transportation services, is keeping customers outside for safety.

“(We can) maintain some social distance at the same time and still support them,” Traher said.

Cooper said the store has been backed up for more than a week, and that it’s a good problem to have.

“We always have been essential. I’ve seen it bicycling do amazing things. I’ve seen people drop their medications in half just by paddling an hour a day,” Cooper explained.

Cooper said the shop is not only keeping customers outside, but they are working with their employees to make sure they are comfortable, as well.