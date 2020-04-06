Restaurant Employee Relief Fund put on hold after website crashes

Out of work restaurant employees almost breathed a sigh of relief when the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation announced a plan to help out its industry workers.

The foundation created the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF) which would provide $500 to any restaurant worker

who has been adversely impacted by COVID-19, financially.

The application process was set to open April 6 but never did. News4Jax received emails as early as 10:00 p.m. the night before applications opening that the site was not working.

The site was not restored and the portal to apply through the website is no longer visible.

The website now shows this message.

We are deeply humbled by and grateful for the opportunity to provide support to restaurant employees. Almost immediately after opening the application process, extremely high user volume overwhelmed the application platform. We are continuing to upgrade our system to improve site functionality and expand capacity. We remain completely committed to getting as many restaurant workers as possible the funds they need. Please check back with us at 12 noon EST on Monday, April 6, for an update on our progress. Thank you for your patience. National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation

RERF applications are closed while the foundation works to resolve its technical issues. Applications are expected to be back online during the week of April 6.

The application can be completed using a smart phone, computer, or tablet (such as an iPad), but the foundation recommends completing the form on either a desktop or laptop computer using the Chrome, Safari, or Edge browser.

When the applications reopen, you can apply here.