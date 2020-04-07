JSO: Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Westside crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash Monday evening in the McGirts Creek area of the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the crash happened about 8:50 p.m. on Rampart Road near Bear Creek Drive.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck was traveling north on Rampart Road when it collided with a bicycle.

Police said the man riding the bicycle was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup was reportedly not injured.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, detectives will be working to determine whether the bicyclist of the pickup driver was impaired at the time of the crash and who may have been at fault.