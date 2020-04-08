Easter Bunny pays an early visit, brings smiles to Baker County neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Easter is set to look very different in 2020 due to the pandemic, and in Baker County on Wednesday, a special guest made an early Easter appearance.

Staff members at the Emily Taber Public Library teamed up to bring the holiday spirit to Macclenny neighborhoods. The Easter Bunny was spotted driving through the area, keeping a safe distance from everyone who watched.

“We don’t want them to miss out,” said Amber Godwin with the Emily Taber Public Library. "We’re trying to bring the Easter Bunny to them so they don’t have to miss out on any of these traditions.”

The Easter Bunny’s first stop was Tiny Tots Preschool and Daycare Center. Then, the bunny hopped on down the road, stopping a nearby shopping centers and nursing homes, to offer a wave.

“We know that not only do children love the Easter Bunny, but adults do as well,” Godwin said.

For followers of Christianity, Easter serves as a reminder that even in the darkest of times, there is hope for resurgence.

“I do feel like the communities are banding together, and I love that,” Godwin said. “We live in a small community, and we’re really getting together and putting some smiles on everyone’s faces.”

Anyone who missed the Easter Bunny today can catch him on Facebook. The library has posted on its Facebook page a virtual Easter story time.