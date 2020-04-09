Meal distribution to end at 6 Duval County schools

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools decided to end school meal distribution at six schools, the school district announced Wednesday, April 8.

The school district cited “low participation and the need to efficiently use available staff” as the reasons.

Service will end after Monday, April 13, at A. Philip Randolph Career Academies, J. Allen Axson Elementary School, Twin Lakes Academy Middle School, Mt. Herman Exceptional Student Center, Baldwin Middle/High School and Lake Shore Middle School.

“These sites are either serving fewer than 15 students per day or are in very close proximity to other sites,” the school district said.

UPDATE | Low participation and the need to efficiently use available staff have led to end school meal distribution at 6 schools, expand the menu at 3 schools, and allow family members to get meals with valid ID if students are not present. Full details https://t.co/xLUsNOjc2D pic.twitter.com/MweXD5KEkP — DCPS (@DuvalSchools) April 9, 2020

According to DCPS, more than 140 schools and neighborhood elementary bus routes are still available for families to access meals while schools are closed amid the coronavirus pandemic, and three schools will be expanding their menu.

Beginning Tuesday, April 14, Oceanway Elementary, Westview K-8 and Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology will include dinner, along with lunch and breakfast.

More than 70 schools now include dinner as part of the meal package, DCPS said.

Family members who are picking up meals without the student present must provide a valid form of identification for the child.

A valid form of ID may include a school identification card, child’s passport, government-issued child identification card or any document proving parent/guardian identity and relationship to the child, such as an adoption decree; doctor, clinic or hospital record; religious record; or day care center record.