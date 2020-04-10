3 additional arrests made in deadly shooting of 5-year-old Jacksonville girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three more people have been arrested in the shooting death of a 5-year-old Jacksonville girl, who police said was shot in a car during an exchange of gunfire.

According to a news release Friday from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Adrain Cornelius Covington, 35 (pictured below), a third person suspected in the shooting, turned himself in to police. He was arrested and charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office mug shot of Adrain Covington

The Sheriff’s Office said a fourth person, identified as Tierra Beaufort, 25, was located and taken into custody along with Johnathan Hall, 31 (mug shot below), who was wanted on a charge of aggravated battery. It’s unclear what charge Beaufort is facing. Police said both were found in Clewiston after a tip was called in to First Coast Crime Stoppers. A mug shot for Beaufort was not immediately available.

Investigators said a fifth person, believed to be the driver of the vehicle that was used in the shooting, has been interviewed, but that person has not been arrested.

A total of four people have been arrested in the shooting, including Tom Everett Jr., 50 (mug shot below), who was arrested not long after the shooting. He’s charged with second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said Wednesday the car that was involved had been located. In Friday’s news release, the Sheriff’s Office said it believes all parties involved have been identified.

Johnathan Hall, 31, and Tom Everert Jr., 50. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

First Coast Crime Stoppers on Wednesday announced an increased reward totaling $4,000 for information related to the murder of 5-year-old girl Kearria Attison. Her grandparents said her 4-year-old sister, Paris West, was also in the car as was their mother. They were outside a convenience store on Monoaco Drive when the shootout happened. Police said Paris was injured by some of the debris.

Everett Jr. went before a Duval County judge on Wednesday morning. Police said based on their investigation and surveillance video from the scene, an argument between two groups of people escalated into a physical fight, which led to the shooting.