Construction crews demolishing ramps at Hart Bridge Expressway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After more than a month of work, crews have begun demolishing the ramps at the Hart Bridge Expressway.

The Jacksonville Daily Record shared video of the demolition on Thursday:

It’s part of a $39 million project that’s expected to take about two years to complete.

The city approved the plan to take down the ramp near the stadium in order to divert traffic to the area instead of bypassing it. The idea is to spur development of the entertainment complex plan at Lot J for the Jaguars and to help open up the Shipyards property.

The city plans to build a four lane ground level road and bicycle path by the stadium, and then the road will go back to a portion of the elevated expressway, continuing into downtown.