2 traffic fatalites reported in separate Jacksonville incidents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were killed Friday night in separate traffic incidents in Jacksonville.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, one person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a single-car crash on Interstate 10 near Cassat Avenue. FHP said one person was trapped and another was ejected after the car rolled over. The surviving occupant was taken to the hospital.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. and drew a response from Florida Highway Patrol, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. The on-ramp from Cassat Ave. was shut down following was crash, as were lanes of I-10.

No other details were immediately available.

Around the same time, FHP reported that a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking in the 9800 block of Baymeadows Road near Southside Boulevard. FHP said the road was blocked for investigation.

