FDOT speeding up $2.3B I-4 Ultimate project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – During a Saturday morning news conference to address the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the Florida Department of Transportation would be speeding up its I-4 Ultimate project.

It’s a $2.3 billion project that involves reconstruction 21 miles of interstate in Orange and Seminole counties. DeSantis said the FDOT has identified several segments of the project that will be accelerated by one to two months.

“None of these changes will increase the cost to the Florida taxpayer,” DeSantis said. “I’m very aware of the importance that I-4 plays in the moving of people and goods to the region, and I’m looking forward to this project being completed as soon as possible.”

DeSantis once again spoke about the changes to testing for COVID-19 throughout the state of Florida. He spoke about opening testing to anyone who may be asymptomatic but have had close contact with confirmed cases.

“If you’re somebody, even if you’re not experiencing symptoms but you’ve had close sustained contact with somebody who has recently tested positive for coronavirus, you can then come through and get tested as well,” DeSantis said.

The governor has said the state was aggressively trying to acquire tests that allow for quicker results, as well as a new test to see if a person possesses antibodies that could make them immune to further infection.

The governor said the state has the hospital capacity to treat new patients, with 44% of the state’s 67,000 beds free. In addition, 40% of beds in ICU wards are also available, he said.