JSO investigating officer-involved shooting in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Arlington on Saturday night.

The shooting happened in the area of Playa Way and Caliente Drive, just off University Boulevard North, according to JSO.

It’s unclear exactly what happened at this time, but JSO said no officers were hurt in the incident and a suspect was taken to a local hospital.

This is a developing story. More information is expected to be released late Saturday night.

On Saturday, JSO was investigating another police-involved shooting in Northwest Jacksonville.

In that incident, a woman accused of stabbing an officer with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was shot and killed.