Nonprofit donates masks to doctor & staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A doctor and her staff received a special delivery on Sunday, but it wasn’t from the Easter Bunny.

A nonprofit organization called Project Human Inc. -- which is making masks and donating them to anyone in need, especially health care workers -- dropped off masks to Dr. Suny Caminero’s office at Ascension St. Vincent’s Riverside Hospital for her and her staff.

Jonalyn Rodriguez, an assistant project manager for Project Human Inc., shared photos with News4Jax of the masks being delivered.