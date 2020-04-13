Curry extends state of emergency; safer-at-home order also still in place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry announced Monday that he had signed a new proclamation to extend the state of emergency for Jacksonville for another 30 days.

Curry clarified on Twitter that the extension was only for the state of emergency and not for his safer-at-home executive order, which closed non-essential businesses in the city.

Media please share to clear up any misunderstanding.The extension of the emergency declaration allows the City to continue receiving state and federal funds as we address #COVID19. This is NOT an extension of my Safer at Home executive order that closes non-essential businesses. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) April 13, 2020

The safer-at-home order has no end date and will remain in effect until Curry decides to end it.

The state of emergency that Curry extended allows the city to continue receiving state and federal funds as it addresses the COVID-19 crisis.

A city spokeswoman said the mayor reviews all of his executive orders daily and when he believes the time is right, he will end the safer-at-home order.

Curry’s safer-at-home order is similar to but separate from an order from the governor, which is set to expire April 30 unless the governor extends it.