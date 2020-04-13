81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

Local News

Curry extends state of emergency; safer-at-home order also still in place

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

Tags: Coronavirus, Jacksonville, health
Mayor Curry could condemn businesses who violate work-at-home order
Mayor Curry could condemn businesses who violate work-at-home order

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mayor Lenny Curry announced Monday that he had signed a new proclamation to extend the state of emergency for Jacksonville for another 30 days.

Curry clarified on Twitter that the extension was only for the state of emergency and not for his safer-at-home executive order, which closed non-essential businesses in the city.

The safer-at-home order has no end date and will remain in effect until Curry decides to end it.

RELATED: Jacksonville will be ready to restart economy ‘when time is right,' mayor says

The state of emergency that Curry extended allows the city to continue receiving state and federal funds as it addresses the COVID-19 crisis.

A city spokeswoman said the mayor reviews all of his executive orders daily and when he believes the time is right, he will end the safer-at-home order.

Curry’s safer-at-home order is similar to but separate from an order from the governor, which is set to expire April 30 unless the governor extends it.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: