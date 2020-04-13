Flagler County to open 2 drive-through food banks for 2 hours on Tuesday

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County will open two drive-through food banks for two hours on Tuesday.

One food bank at Flagler Palm Coast High School will open at noon, and the other at Hidden Trails Community Center will open at 1 p.m.

"We are doing this because many of our community’s food pantries are unable to operate due to COVID-19,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “Given that there are so many people newly out of work, there is an even greater need.”

Of the goods that will be distributed, upward of 80% will be fresh fruits and vegetables. The remainder will be nonperishables.

“More fresh produce is currently available because restaurants are not operating as they typically do,” said Emergency Management Planner Nealon Joseph.

The entrance for the High School location will be through Transportation Way, off of State Road 100.

The food banks will be open to only Flagler County residents, who will be asked to answer a couple of questions to assess need.

Residents will not get out of their cars at these food distribution sites. They are asked to have cleared a spot in either the trunk or the back seat to keep the line moving smoothly.

Flagler County worked with Feeding Northeast Florida, Flagler Volunteer Services and Flagler Schools to organize the temporary food banks.

“We appreciate all of our wonderful partners,” Lord said. “Everything takes coordination and cooperation, and it’s wonderful how well everyone works together.”

In addition to the food banks, the Flagler Humane Society has limited availability of dry cat and dog food for those unable to purchase those items. Please contact the Flagler Humane Society at 386-445-1814 for more information.

All residents and businesses must abide by Executive and Emergency Orders, and follow Florida Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to include:

Staying home except when engaged in essential services or activities.

Wearing cloth face coverings when out in public.

Practicing aggressive social distancing at all times -- people should keep a minimum of 6 feet of space between one another and keep groups to less than 10, which includes while shopping and waiting in the checkout line.

Frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based (at least 60% alcohol) hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available.

Avoiding close contact with people who are, or may be, sick.

Additionally, those who are sick and/or told to self-isolate are to: remain at home unless seeking medical care, cover coughs and sneezes, wear a facemask around others, and disinfect touched surfaces daily.

COVID-19 health-related questions or concerns should be directed to your regular healthcare provider or the Florida Health hotline at 866-779-6121.

COVID-19 business concerns should be directed to the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation at 866-532-1440.

All other COVID-19 government services questions or concerns may be directed to a specific municipality or the Emergency Operations Center at 386-313-4200.

Check for current information on Flagler County’s website www.flaglercounty.org, and follow “Flagler County Government” or “Flagler County Emergency Management” on social media. The county’s social media team will provide updates through these official accounts:

Flagler County Government

Flagler County Emergency Management