Man accused of setting person on fire wanted for attempted murder

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County has obtained a warrant for a St. Augustine man accused of dousing a person with a flammable liquid and setting the victim on fire Saturday night after confronting the victim that he claimed owed him money.

While still on fire, the victim was able to run another unit in the complex, where the neighbors assisted in extinguishing the flames. St. Johns County Fire-Rescue arrived on scene and requested a trauma helicopter to transport the victim to the burn unit at Shands in Gainesville, where the person is currently listed in critical condition.

Brian Terrance Connor, 35, is accused of attempted first-degree murder, arson and burglary.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Connor are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS), where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.