AAA offers free roadside service to frontline workers amid pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In an effort to give back to those on the frontlines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, AAA-The Auto Club Group is now offering free AAA Roadside Assistance to all healthcare workers and first responders in Jacksonville.

Healthcare workers and first responders in Jacksonville can receive free AAA services – including towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, battery service, jumpstarts, and lockout service – through the end of the month, regardless of whether they are AAA members, according to a release.

Eligible non-members can call 833-222-3284 to receive these free AAA Roadside Assistance services 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“These frontline workers are spending tireless hours protecting us while at work, and we want to protect them on their journey there and back,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Healthcare workers and first responders put themselves at risk every day. The least we can do is make sure they are taken care of if they have car trouble during this critical time.”

