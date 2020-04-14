Emergency bills would allow retired Jacksonville first responders to return to work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday night will take up two emergency bills that would allow former Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department members and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police and corrections officers to come out of retirement to help respond to the coronavirus crisis.

The proposals, which announced by Mayor Lenny Curry during a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon, would allow recently retired first responders to return to work without impacting their pensions. Both JSO and JFRD said those who opt for that will have to meet state certifications for fitness.

“This is similar to actions taken at the state level a few weeks ago,” Curry said. “We’ll put experienced, knowledged professionals back on the street at a time when our community needs them to respond to this crisis. I’m thankful for first responders who will answer the call to serve once more."

During Tuesday’s news conference, JFRD Chief Keith Powers also said two more JFRD members were placed in quarantine after showing symptoms, bring the total of JFRD members in quarantine to 79. Powers said 26 of those firefighters are expected back next week.

Three Jacksonville firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19.