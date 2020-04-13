2 more Jacksonville firefighters test positive for COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A total of three members of the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department have tested positive for COVID-19, Mayor Lenny Curry said Monday.

All three firefighters were from Station 28 on Hogan Road, Jacksonville’s largest fire station, but JFRD Chief Powers said one of them had also worked a shift at another Southside fire station.

After the first firefighter tested positive last week, according to Powers, firefighters and paramedics from all three shifts of Station 28 self-quarantined and were tested for COVID-19 while the station was being thoroughly sanitized.

When the firefighters were tested for COVID-19 over the weekend, Powers said, a second firefighter tested positive and then a third. Powers said the third firefighter had also worked a shift at Station 54 near the Avenues Mall.

“We had to remove people from that fire station, as well, just out of an abundance of caution to make sure they weren’t exposed or exposed to anybody that we respond to,” Powers said during the city’s virtual news conference Monday.

An entire shift of 10 firefighters from Station 54 self-quarantined, bringing the total number of 77, according to the city.

Station 54 has not been closed.