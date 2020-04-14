Police: 14, 15-year-old admit to sealing Enterprise rental car

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Two teenagers were arrested after a St. Johns County deputy pulled over a car that was reported stolen out of Jacksonville.

The teen boys, both 14 and 15, are from Jacksonville and facing charges including grand theft auto.

According to an arrest report obtained by News4Jax, a deputy was searching the area of State Road 16 and Toms Road for a white Nissan Altima that was reported stolen and last seen in the area of State Road 16.

The deputy entered the Whisper Ridge neighborhood where he spotted a car matching the description of the car reported stolen, the report said. The deputy followed the car then stopped it outside the St. Augustine outlet mall, where he discovered five children inside the vehicle.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, the 15-year-old told a deputy he purchased the car, but eventual admitted he and the 14-year-old took the car from a neighborhood in the Baymeadows area of Jacksonville. Investigators said they learned the car was actually an Enterprise Rental car that had been stolen a month ago from outside a home.

According to the arrest report, the other children who were in the car had no idea the vehicle was stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office said the 14-year-old was on probation for auto theft and illegal possession of a firearm by a minor.

The other children who were in the car were not arrested and turned over to their parents.