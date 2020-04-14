UF Health moves testing location due to weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There has been a location change for those looking to get tested for the novel coronavirus by UF Health.

Due to storms in the forecast on Thursday and Friday, U-F Health moved its testing location from Brentwood to the Twin Towers Senior Independent Living Community.

There will be door-to-door testing and there will be a team outside available for walk-up clients.

The address is 617 West 44th Street.

The testing times are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If the rain gets heavy or lightning starts, they will discontinue walk-up testing.