Georgia Department of Public Health expanding COVID-19 testing

COVID-19 testing has expanded in Georgia, meaning all those who are symptomatic are now eligible for testing. Also, now certain people without symptoms can be tested.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health Coastal Health District’s website, if you want to be tested for COVID-19 and do not have a physician referral, your local health department can offer a screening over the phone. If you meet the testing criteria, the state Department of Public Health will contact you with an appointment to be tested at either e Savannah or Brunswick sites.

According to the website, the following people are eligible for testing through the Coastal Health District:

People with symptoms of respiratory illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath)

Health care workers, first responder and other critical infrastructure workers who have been exposed to COVID-19

Residents of a long-term care facility or other group residential setting experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19

All screening must be done over the phone -- do not visit a health department clinic in person for screening.

Here are the numbers to call for phone screening by health department staff:

Bryan County

912-756-2611 (Richmond Hill)

912-653-4331 (Pembroke)

Camden County

912-882-8515 ext. 215

Chatham County

912-356-2441

Effingham County

912-754-6484

Glynn County

912-264-3961 (select option 5)

Liberty County

912-876-2173

Long County

912-545-2107

McIntosh County

912-832-5473

The State of Georgia COVID-19 Public Hotline is 1-844-442-2681.