Lake City mother and daughter survive intense storm

LAKE CITY, Fla. – A Lake City mother and daughter are thanking God they are alive this morning after their luck took a turn for the worst. Much of the area was hit with rounds of rain and strong wind gusts, but none got it worse than at the home of Lenora Campy.

Just before 5:00 on Wednesday morning, Lenora received a News4Jax weather alert saying, “Take cover now. Tornado rotation."

Lenora took her mom, Louis England, and her three dogs to the bathroom to hunker down.

She said before they could reach the bathroom, a tree came crashing down pushing through the roof of the trailer and obliterating a deck attached to the home at Cannon Creek Mobile Home Park.

“I felt the whole trailer shake. I heard my ceramic tiles from my patio all crashing and breaking. And when this trailer shook, I honestly thought we were all dead. It was horribly terrifying," she said.

The National Weather Service will go to Campy’s home to take pictures and determine what conditions transpired over the home this morning.

The American Red Cross is still assisting the family and will help with roof repair since the home is still habitable.

The Columbia County Emergency Operations Center said so far, Campy’s home is the only report of damage they are aware of.