Police: Shooting reported in Neptune Beach
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. – At least one person was found shot Tuesday night in Neptune Beach, a commander for the police department confirmed to News4Jax.
The scene was near the intersection of 3rd and Bay streets. Investigators said there was no immediate threat to the surrounding neighborhood.
News4Jax is working to gather more information.
On scene shooting in Neptune Beach at 3rd Street & Bay Street. Police say no immediate threat to neighborhood. Sources say victim driven to local hospital then flown to trauma center. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/DDYLcMP8OE— Vic Micolucci WJXT (@WJXTvic) April 14, 2020
