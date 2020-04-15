Semi crash blocks all southbound lanes of I-95 near Lem Turner

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person was injured after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes of I-95 near Lem Turner on Wednesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The semi crash blocked all southbound lanes. The truck driver was taken to the hospital. The injuries are said to be non-life-threatening.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Traffic is being diverted at the Edgewood Avenue exit.

We will update this article with new information when it becomes available.