3 people test positive for COVID-19 at Life Care Center of Hilliard

HILLIARD, Fla. – Two residents and a staff member of a nursing home in Nassau County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Life Care Center of Hilliard, the facility where the cases were reported, said it has been following guidelines from both state and federal authorities, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention since the COVID-19 outbreak began.

According to a statement from Life Care Center, management at the facility was notified about the staff member testing positive on April 6, and families and staff were notified of the case the following day.

One woman, who asked not to be identified, said her grandmother lives at the facility. She said she didn’t learn about the case until Wednesday.

Another woman, who also asked not to be named, has a mother who lives at the facility. She said she received the two memos, but she wished there was more communication to family members and residents.

“I understand HIPAA ... but I don’t want any information other than to know that my mom is safe,” she said.

The two residents who Life Care Center said later tested positive were hospitalized when the facility was notified of their test results. As of Thursday, they were still in a hospital.

Life Care Center said a no visitors policy was instituted in early March, saying only essential personnel are allowed to enter the facility. It said each person is screened upon arrival and departure.