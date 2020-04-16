When will I get my stimulus check? & 8 other common questions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4Jax has been flooded with questions and concerns over viewers’ stimulus payments. Some are getting an error message, while others are simply still waiting for money.

The $2 trillion relief package is sending money directly to Americans, but there have been plenty of bumps and detours along the way, which has left millions of people understandably frustrated.

News4Jax Consumer Investigator Lauren Verno is working hard to answer all of the frequently asked questions.

First things first, you can status of your stimulus payment with the IRS tool “Get My Payment.” This tool will let you monitor where your payment is and when you can expect it to arrive or hit your bank account.

Here are some frequently asked questions:

How quickly will I get my refund?

The IRS said it will issue most refunds in less than 21 calendar days.

I think my payment is incorrect? What should I do?

According to the IRS, single adults with Social Security numbers who have an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less will get the full amount ($1,200). Married couples with no children earning $150,000 or less will receive a total of $2,400. Taxpayers filing as head of household will get the full payment if they earned $112,500 or less. Remember, you won’t get a payment if someone claims you as a dependent, even if you’re an adult.

What happens if I get the confusing error message “Payment Status Not Available"?

As the IRS notes on its own FAQ page, you might receive this message for one of the following reasons:

If you are not eligible for a payment (see IRS.gov on who is eligible and who is not eligible)

If you are required to file a tax return and have not filed in tax year 2018 or 2019.

If you recently filed your return or provided information through Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info on IRS.gov . Your payment status will be updated when processing is completed.

If you are a SSA or RRB Form 1099 recipient, SSI or VA benefit recipient – the IRS is working with your agency to issue your payment; your information is not available in this app yet.”

What if you closed your bank account?

If you closed your bank account, the bank will reject your direct deposit. You will be mailed a check instead. Once your payment has been processed by the IRS, you can’t change your bank account information.

Even if you think your bank account is closed, if the payment goes there, the bank could use that payment to cover past debt, according to a report from The American Prospect.

RELATED | Those behind on child support might not see a stimulus check

What do I do if my check was deposited into the wrong account?

Call your bank and let them know this happened. If you received your tax return through a temporary direct deposit account and your check was rejected that money will be sent back to the IRS. You should receive a paper check within the next few weeks.

The IRS says you may receive that message for the following reasons:

If you are not eligible for a payment (see IRS.gov on who is eligible and who is not eligible)

If you are required to file a tax return and have not filed in tax year 2018 or 2019.

If you recently filed your return or provided information through Non-Filers: Enter Your Payment Info on IRS.gov . Your payment status will be updated when processing is completed.

If you are a SSA or RRB Form 1099 recipient, SSI or VA benefit recipient – the IRS is working with your agency to issue your payment; your information is not available in this app yet.

RELATED | Millions of Americans could lose stimulus payments to debt collectors

I requested a direct deposit refund. Why is the IRS sending me a paper check?

According to the IRS, there are three possible reasons this would happen. They are as follows:

The agency can only deposit refunds electronically into accounts in your own name, your spouse’s name or a joint account.

A financial institution may reject a direct deposit.

The IRS says it can’t deposit more than three electronic refunds into a single financial account.

RELATED | How to check on the status of your stimulus payment

Will eligible unemployed people get these stimulus payments?

Yes.

RELATED | No, your stimulus checks won’t have to be repaid

Do I have to pay income taxes on the amount of my payment?

No.

Didn’t file taxes? Here’s how you can get your stimulus check faster and electronically

Non-filers can complete an application on the IRS website with simple information so the agency has the most up-to-date banking details on file. (Click here for more information)