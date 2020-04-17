St. Johns County beaches reopen, but mornings only

ST JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St. Johns County beaches reopened at 6 a.m. Friday, but only until noon and only for physical activity. The St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners decided to reopen its beaches from 6 a.m. to noon, seven days a week for limited activities.

Activities allowed on St. Johns County Beaches: Walking, running, exercise, surfing, biking, fishing, swimming, surfing and other uses that require physical activity.

Activities NOT allowed: Sunbathing, and sitting, or those otherwise not allowed by local, state, or federal law are not permitted. In addition, items not allowed on the beach include blankets, chairs, coolers, umbrellas, tents and any item that promotes a stationary presence.

Beach visitors must continue to adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines, including limiting gatherings to no more than ten persons and distancing themselves from other parties by a minimum of six feet.

All public parking lots are now open; however on-beach driving remains prohibited.

Lifeguards may not be on duty so all swimming is at done at your own risk.

“Walk to exercise not to socialize,” said Dawn C. Allicock, director of the Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County. “As long as individuals adhere to the CDC guidelines of social distancing, getting exercise and fresh air can be beneficial for our citizens’ physical and mental health.”

St. Johns County closed its beaches March 29 -- the last county in Northeast Florida to do so -- after officials said crowds were not complying with social distancing guidelines.

Atlantic Beach, Jacksonville Beach and Neptune Beach are also reopening beaches at 5 p.m. Friday for the first time in a month, but with similar limitations.

For more information, please call the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center COVID-19 Hotline at 904-824-5550.