Officials warn of crowds as Jacksonville’s beaches reopen

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Atlantic Beach, Jacksonville Beach and Neptune Beach are expecting crowds when the beaches reopen at 5 p.m. Friday for the first time in a month. They are among the first beaches to reopen in the state since coronavirus concerns forced most beaches to close.

Even though hours and activities will be limited, Jacksonville Beach Mayor Chalie Latham said Friday morning that officials are expecting crowds and will they will have police, lifeguards and Jacksonville Fire-Rescue personnel patrol the waterfront to ensure people are maintaining six feet of social distancing and no groups of more than 10 -- not 50 as was previously announced.

“How long these beaches remain open is 100% up to the beachgoers,” Jacksonville Beach Mayor Charlie Latham said. “If we have to close the beach again, we’ll do it. Safety is still our top priority.”

“This not a time to lounge. This is not a time to party. This is a time to exercise and keep moving,” Atlantic Beach Mayor Ellen Glasser added.

“This isn’t a day at the beach as normal. This is a first step,” Neptune Beach Mayor Elaine Brown said.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced late Thursday that Duval County’s beaches and the city’s parks would reopen at 5 p.m. Friday, but only with restricted hours and they can only be used for walking, biking, hiking, fishing, running, swimming, surfing and taking care of pets.

The beaches will only be open between 6 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Police and lifeguards will notify people when it is time to clear the area and expect beachgoers to comply.

“Folks, this could be the beginning of the pathway back to normal life, but please respect and follow these limitations," Curry said. “We'll get back to life as we know it but we must be patient."

In addition to limited hours and social distancing guidelines applied, other restrictions include:

No sunbathing, towels, blankets, chairs, coolers or grills will be permitted on Duval County beaches

No organized group activities – this includes picnics or gatherings, team sports or any type of group activity

Pavilions and picnic areas will remain closed

All park restroom facilities will remain closed

No overnight camping at Hanna or Huguenot parks is permitted

Playground amenity usage at parks must follow social distancing requirements

St. Johns County followed suit and immediately opened its beaches from 6 a.m. to noon, but only for physical activity and motion.

Activities again permitted on St. Johns County beaches seven mornings a week include walking, running, exercise, surfing, biking, fishing, swimming, surfing and other uses that require physical activity. As lifeguards may not be on duty, all swimming is done at your own risk.

“Walk to exercise not to socialize,” said Dawn C. Allicock, director of Florida Department of Health in St. Johns County. “As long as individuals adhere to the CDC guidelines of social distancing, getting exercise and fresh air can be beneficial for our citizens’ physical and mental health.”

During a special meeting Friday morning, Nassau County commissioners said they had expected the decision to reopen beaches would be made regionally and called Curry’s decision “unexpected,” “unfortunate,” “surprising” and a “knee-jerk reaction.”

Nassau County commissioners said there aren’t the resources to enforce the restrictions that would have to be in place and reopening the beaches would put first responders and lifeguards in harm’s way.

Florida officials were criticized for leaving beaches open during spring break last month. Most counties closed their beaches in response or kept them open under very restrictive conditions.