Distance learning gets mixed reviews from Northeast Florida parents

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – On News4Jax’s Facebook page on Monday, we asked the question: “How has the cancellation of on-campus learning for students impacted your family’s life?”

The responses from parents varied.

One mother responded she has a senior that loves online learning.

“She wishes she could have been doing this the whole time," one parent said.

“We definitely communicate more!” another parent said.

But not everyone is on the same page.

“We have had to hire additional help to oversee our children’s online learning activities daily,” a parent commented.

Karri Hill said she has to wake up her second-grader Ashley every day during school hours. The single mother of four lives in Clay County.

“My elementary school student keeps falling asleep at the laptop. Every time I go to check on her, she’s sleeping," Hill said.

Hill’s other daughter Allison said she loves her seventh-grade online curriculum.

“Honestly it’s better than real life in school because you don’t have to deal with the problem of classmates around you trying to distract you,” she said.

Hill is a school nurse working from home. She said she supports Gov. Ron DeSantis’s decision to finish the 2019-2020 school year online.

“For the safety and the well-being of the children and the teachers and staff, yes, they need to stay home," Hill said. "It means I am going to try to figure out how to do this on my own. I do have teachers trying to help us. They call and they do as much as they can. They have all these students and their own children at home they have to take care of as well.”

The Clay County School District on Monday announced it is postponing graduation until July.

The district said it has yet to announce an exact date, but a virtual graduation will be held on May 29, the school district’s original graduation date.