UF Health begins 3rd round of Jacksonville COVID-19 testing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – UF Health Jacksonville begins its third round of coronavirus testing this week.

Walk-up testing this week will take place at UF Health’s Brentwood Family Medicine Clinic, 3465 Village Center Dr. from noon to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m on Wednesday.

Appointments are not required but are encouraged. Call 904-244-4420 to schedule an appointment.

The testing is free but limited. It’s meant for the communities surrounding the testing sites. The focus will be on people 65 and older and people who have a UF Health physician. But others can also be tested depending on supplies.

Over the last two weeks, outreach testing was held at the Emmett Reed Community Center and the Towers Senior Living Apartments. The overall goal is to get a broader cross-section of people tested, including those who are not showing symptoms, to get an idea of how many cases of COVID-19 are being underreported in the area.

Similar testing is being done throughout the state.