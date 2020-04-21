6 Southeast Georgia long-term care facilities have positive COVID-19 cases

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – A nursing home in Brantley County is among six long-term care facilities that have reported COVID-19 cases in Southeast Georgia, according to data released Monday by the Georiga Department of Community Health.

The report shows that Bayview Nursing & Rehab in Nahunta, with a total of 56 residents, has reported eight positive resident tests for novel coronavirus. One resident died after testing positive, the report shows, and three staff members at the nursing home have also tested positive.

Here’s a look at the other Southeast Georiga facilities that have reported positive tests:

Camden County

Senior Care Center, St. Marys

59 total residents

1 COVID positive resident

No deaths

No COVID positive staff

Charlton County

Folkston Park Care & Rehabilitation Center, Folkston

80 total residents

No COVID positive residents

No resident deaths

1 COVID positive staff

Pierce County

Harborview Pierce County, Blackshear

70 total residents

5 COVID positive residents

1 resident death

3 COVID positive staff

Ware County

Baptist Village, Inc., Waycross

205 total residents

No COVID positive residents

No resident deaths

2 COVID positive staff

Harborview Satilla, Waycross

89 total residents

No COVID positive residents

No resident deaths

1 COVID positive staff

Over 1,900 long-term care facility residents have tested positive in Georgia and 295 have died, data shows, accounting for 37% of the total deaths reported statewide. Nearly 1,000 staff at Georgia facilities have also tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Tuesday morning, there were nearly 20,000 positive COVID-19 tests in the state and 799 reported deaths.

The long-term care facility report, which is released daily, shows COVID-19 cases in licensed nursing homes, assisted living communities and personal care homes of 25 beds or more based on data reported by the facilities to the Georgia Department of Community Health as of 2 p.m. on the date of the report.

The data in the report is contingent on information received by the department. Facilities are required to report outbreaks to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The state said surveyors within the Healthcare Facility Regulation (HFR) Division of DCH have been contacting long-term care facilities for several weeks to provide monitoring and oversight support as part of the State’s response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.