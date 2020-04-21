6 Southeast Georgia long-term care facilities have positive COVID-19 cases
Cases found in Brantley, Ware, Camden, Charlton and Pierce counties involve patients and staff
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – A nursing home in Brantley County is among six long-term care facilities that have reported COVID-19 cases in Southeast Georgia, according to data released Monday by the Georiga Department of Community Health.
The report shows that Bayview Nursing & Rehab in Nahunta, with a total of 56 residents, has reported eight positive resident tests for novel coronavirus. One resident died after testing positive, the report shows, and three staff members at the nursing home have also tested positive.
Here’s a look at the other Southeast Georiga facilities that have reported positive tests:
Camden County
Senior Care Center, St. Marys
59 total residents
1 COVID positive resident
No deaths
No COVID positive staff
Charlton County
Folkston Park Care & Rehabilitation Center, Folkston
80 total residents
No COVID positive residents
No resident deaths
1 COVID positive staff
Pierce County
Harborview Pierce County, Blackshear
70 total residents
5 COVID positive residents
1 resident death
3 COVID positive staff
Ware County
Baptist Village, Inc., Waycross
205 total residents
No COVID positive residents
No resident deaths
2 COVID positive staff
Harborview Satilla, Waycross
89 total residents
No COVID positive residents
No resident deaths
1 COVID positive staff
Over 1,900 long-term care facility residents have tested positive in Georgia and 295 have died, data shows, accounting for 37% of the total deaths reported statewide. Nearly 1,000 staff at Georgia facilities have also tested positive for COVID-19.
As of Tuesday morning, there were nearly 20,000 positive COVID-19 tests in the state and 799 reported deaths.
The long-term care facility report, which is released daily, shows COVID-19 cases in licensed nursing homes, assisted living communities and personal care homes of 25 beds or more based on data reported by the facilities to the Georgia Department of Community Health as of 2 p.m. on the date of the report.
The data in the report is contingent on information received by the department. Facilities are required to report outbreaks to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The state said surveyors within the Healthcare Facility Regulation (HFR) Division of DCH have been contacting long-term care facilities for several weeks to provide monitoring and oversight support as part of the State’s response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.
