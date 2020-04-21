Putnam County schools to hold Class of 2020 graduations in August

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – The Putnam County School District still plans to hold graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020, but those ceremonies won’t take place until August. For now, it’s not clear if the ceremonies will be traditional or modified.

The last day for distance learning in Putnam County is May 29, but students won’t formally receive diplomas until Aug. 4, when Interlachen High School is scheduled to hold its graduation ceremony.

Crescent City High School will have its graduation Aug. 6, Palatka High School’s will be Aug. 7, Q.I. Roberts is on Aug. 8 and E.H. Miller students will have a ceremony Aug. 13.

Plan A, according to a Facebook post from the school district, is to have a traditional ceremony. But the school is also preparing a Plan B, ticketed graduations, and a Plan C, where the ceremony would only include the graduates and be viewed by families on a live stream.

“These plans will be based on what CDC guidelines are in place at that time,” the district wrote. “We will make every effort to see our students walk across the stage and receive their diplomas.”

School districts all over the country have been forced to adapt as COVID-19 has closed schools and limited large gatherings.