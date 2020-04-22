Police: Manager shoots resident at Jacksonville group home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office were called to investigate a shooting Tuesday evening at a group home on Bramble Road.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that a manager of the group home, a woman, may have been trying to defend herself from an “imminent attack" when she shot the resident.

According to the news release, officers got to the scene at about 9:20 p.m. and found a man had been shot multiple times. The man was sent to a hospital for treatment and was expected to survive.

No additional injuries were reported, police said. JSO’s Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation to determine exactly what happened.

No arrests were announced.