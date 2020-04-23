News4Jax honors Class of 2020 with ‘Brightest and Best’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With many schools making plans for non-traditional graduations, News4Jax is proud to announce we’ll be hosting virtual ceremonies for Jacksonville’s class of 2020.

In partnership with High School 9:12 and Community First Credit Union, we will host a series of tributes called “Brightest and Best,” including virtual graduations for six private schools and showcases for 29 Duval County high schools.

The series is set to begin on Saturday, May 16, so mark your calendars.

As part of this series, students and faculty are invited to share their thoughts about the unique challenges that this year has brought, along with their favorite memories of being together as they look forward to the future.

The full schedule for all the schools involved will be released in the weeks ahead.

In the meantime, parents can purchase virtual ads for their graduating seniors through High School 9:12.