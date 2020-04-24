Demonstrators call for non-violent offenders to be released from Duval County jail

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Demonstrators in a caravan of cars and trucks protested outside the Duval County jail on Friday, calling for the release of non-violent offenders amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The protesters included members of the Jacksonville Community Action Committee, the New Florida Majority and Dignity Florida. According to a news release, the demonstrators are asking for action from Sheriff Mike Williams and State Attorney Melissa Nelson.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office told News4Jax that in the past couple of weeks people have been isolated in some instances but that there have been no confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at the Duval County jail.

It’s one of several drive-by protests Jacksonville has seen in the last two weeks in Duval County, all of which have a theme of civil rights. On Saturday, #reopenFL demonstrators were calling for Gov. Ron DeSantis to end the shutdown of non-essential businesses.