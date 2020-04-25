Flagler County beaches reopen for exercise Sunday

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County and its beachfront municipalities on Saturday announced that beaches will reopen starting at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

All 18 miles of beaches will reopen to allow residents physical and mental health activities, 24 hours a day and seven days a week, the county said.

“The overwhelming compliance with social distancing that we continue to witness in our parks and at our beaches validates that the time is right for this to occur,” said County Administrator Jerry Cameron.

Social distancing requirements remain in place with the beach reopening, as the intent is to allow for physical and mental health activities – exercising not socializing – walking, biking, surfing, fishing, not congregating. Additionally, those fishing will be allowed to carry a small cooler or container for bait and tackle use.

“We are supportive of the beach reopening decision made by community leaders,” said Florida Department of Health-Flagler Administrator Bob Snyder. “In normal times, we advocate physical activity through walking, running, surfing and enjoying the outdoors. So ‘exercise don’t socialize,’ keep moving and don’t forget your sunblock and other protective health measures.”

The unincorporated areas of the beach – inclusive of Beverly Beach and Marineland – will be open all day. However, the County’s beachfront parking lots and restrooms may not be accessible until Tuesday to provide the County Park’s staff enough time to remove barriers and clean restrooms. Parks are not open 24 hours a day – they are open sunrise to sunset – boat ramp usage is permitted after hours.

The City of Flagler Beach will reopen its six-mile segment of the beach at the same time. However, for the time being, the City’s Boardwalk, Boardwalk bathrooms, parking on A1A in front of the Boardwalk, and the City’s Pier will remain closed. Access to the Beach will be allowed from 3rd Street North to the northern city limits, and, from 9th Street South to the southern city limits. The dune walkovers on the Boardwalk will remain closed. Fishing on the beach and dog walking will only be permitted north of 10th Street North and south of 10th Street South.

“When the beaches opened earlier this week under restricted timeframes, the level of compliance in Flagler Beach was outstanding,” said Police Chief Matt Doughney. “We’re respectfully asking that all beach visitors continue to comply with CDC guidelines and abide by social distancing of at least six feet. We’ve got six miles of beaches in our City, so please spread out, stay active and stay safe.”

All residents and businesses must abide by Executive and Emergency Orders, and follow Florida Department of Health and CDC guidance, to include:

· Staying home except when engaged in essential services or activities

· Wearing cloth face coverings when out in public

· Practicing aggressive social distancing at all times – people should keep a minimum of 6 feet of space between one another, and keep groups to less than 10, which includes while shopping and waiting in the check-out line

· Frequent hand washing for at least 20 seconds, or use an alcohol-based (at least 60% alcohol) hand sanitizer when soap and water are not available

· Avoiding close contact with people who are, or may be, sick