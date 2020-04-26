JSO: Fatal stabbing early Sunday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing at the 200 block of Saint Johns Bluff Road North around 3:00 a.m, Sunday morning.

Officers located an adult male suffering from a stab wound in the parking lot. The victim was transported to a local hospital. He died during surgery as a result of his injuries.

Detectives identified a person of interest and took them into custody. That person is being interviewed by deputies. They are also speaking with witnesses and surveillance video is being reviewed.

If you have any information about this incident, you are being asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.