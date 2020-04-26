JSO: One man killed and one injured in Eastside drive-by shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says one man was killed and one injured following a drive-by shooting near the 2700 block of Stardust Court early Sunday morning.

JSO was called to the scene near the Lake Lucina neighborhood at around 1:17 a.m., where officers found a man in his 20s dead from a gunshot wound.

A second man in his 20s was transported to a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition.

Detectives say the incident happened during a birthday party at an apartment on Stardust Court. Officers say a newer model silver Ford Mustang pulled up and began firing at the gathering. That vehicle then fled the scene.

JSO is interviewing witnesses and looking for surveillance video related to the shooting.

If anyone has information, you are asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-04500 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.