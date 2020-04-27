Phone lines open: The state prepares to answer specific unemployment claim questions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thousands of frustrated Floridians may be able to address some of their grievances with unemployment claims now after an announcement that phone lines to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity would be open for specific unemployment claim questions.

The number to call is 1-833-353-6799, starting at 7:30 a.m. Monday. If you don’t have claim specific questions, you’re asked to call only between the hours 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Governor Ron DeSantis also announced he plans to make big announcements soon that involve the state’s overwhelmed unemployment system, and the eventual reopening of the state’s economy.

The Governor is holding a news conference at 11 a.m. in Tampa. New4Jax will bring it to you live online and on Channel 4.

Friday, frustrations reached an all-time high when a message appeared on the state’s unemployment website showing the website would be down until Monday morning.

Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged the ongoing problems.

“This thing was a clunker, there’s no doubt about it," DeSantis told reporters. "With this volume, it was going to be a problem no matter how good the system was, but I do think the way this thing was designed was very problematic.'”

Since March 15, Florida has received claims from more than 700,000 people, a surge that overwhelmed the Department of Economic Opportunity’s website. As of Thursday, fewer than one in three claims had been processed and only about one of every five people submitting a claim had received a payment, according to the department.

An all-new website was launched for first-time claimants to the system, hoping to alleviate the strain on the original website, but it seemed Floridians reached just as many errors and glitches as prior.

The state has an unemployment dashboard, that is supposed to be updated with the latest numbers, though this web page too, has gone on and offline before.