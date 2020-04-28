Fire ignites in back of Northwest Jacksonville home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A fire ignited in the back of a home in Northwest Jacksonville.

It happened Monday afternoon on 24th Street near Moncrief Road.

Sylvester Brooks, who owns the house, said he believes his wife may have accidentally started the fire after discarding a cigarette on the back porch.

He said he came home and realized smoke and flames were shooting into the air.

“The back porch was burning. I just got a water hose and my next-door neighbor got his water hose. We kept shooting it on the house so the house wouldn’t catch on fire," Brooks said.

Fortunately, no one was injured and the fire, which caused smoke that could bee seen for miles, was contained to the back of the house.